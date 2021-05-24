Nearly a dozen dead whales have washed ashore in the Bay Area this spring

The number of dead whales washing ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area this spring continues to climb, with another massive gray whale seen rolling in the surf at Pacifica State Beach on Friday afternoon.

The latest — a 47-foot-long adult male — is the 10th gray whose carcass has ended up on Bay Area shores. A pygmy sperm whale and a fin whale also have been found fatally beached.

A cause of death has not been determined, and a necropsy was not performed, although tissue samples of the whale were collected for further study by the California Academy of Sciences. The carcass will be towed to sea.

Ship strikes and malnutrition have been noted in the death of some of the other whales in the area.

