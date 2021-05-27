California COVID financial help could include stimulus checks, rent relief, business grants

The California Legislature is weighing a raft of proposals to provide new financial help to residents who have suffered economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, including rent relief, state stimulus checks and grants for small businesses and entrepreneurs wanting to start new ventures.

More than a dozen proposals were unveiled this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of his California Comeback Plan, which he wants to finance with a portion of a historic tax revenue windfall as well as more than $25 billion in federal relief approved by Congress.

“This is a jumpstart for our local economies, and it’s how we’ll bring California roaring back,” Newsom said in announcing the new proposals.

Legislators began holding public hearings on new budget proposals Wednesday.

