New California data that breaks down COVID-19 vaccine distribution shows disparities

Hundreds of people lined up last week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

White Californians so far have received 32.7% of the first available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 16% for Latinos, 13% for Asians, 2.9% for Black people and 0.3% for native populations, according to a new state report that provides a snapshot of vaccine distribution.

The new data from the California Department of Public Health for the first time breaks down vaccine recipients by age, race, gender and location. Due to limited supplies, healthcare workers, long-term-care residents and people 65 and older make up the largest portion of those who have received a first dose.

As of Sunday, 8,051,475 vaccine doses have been delivered to distribution sites across the state, and 5,768,684 doses have been administered. More than 8 million additional doses have been shipped.

Seniors top the list of those who have received a first dose of the vaccine, at 54.7%; followed by people ages 18-49, at 28.7%; and those ages 50-64, at 16.6%, according to the report. Women represent the majority of those who have received the vaccine, at 58.5%, compared with men, at 41.1%, and those who either declined to state gender or identified as transgender or other, at 0.4%.

