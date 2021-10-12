New California law bans gun shows at Orange County fairgrounds

Gun enthusiasts check out sporting rifles in March during the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.(Kevin Chang / Times Community News)

A bill aimed at banning firearms sales on state-owned properties that was later amended to apply only to the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa has been signed into law, ending shows that have brought in $7 million at the site since 1995.

Introduced by state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senate Bill 264 was among a suite of gun-safety bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before an Oct. 10 deadline. Its mandates take effect Jan. 1, making it illegal to sell guns or ammunition on property run by the OC Fair & Event Center, which constitutes the state’s 32nd District Agricultural Assn.

Min called the bill’s passage a great first step in reducing gun violence in Orange County and vowed Monday to revisit a statewide ban in the future.

He acknowledged his team was “caught off guard” in August, when SB 264 was amended by the Assembly Appropriations Committee to apply only to the O.C. fairgrounds, but said getting the state out of profiting from gun sales was a good move.

