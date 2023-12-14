With the new year comes new changes involving housing in California. Governor Gavin Newsom signed several bills into law this year that will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2024. Some bring changes to the workplace, others to the state’s official symbols.

Here are five impacting housing that you’ll want to be aware of:

Security deposits

Tenants will no longer have to fork over several month’s rent as a security deposit. A new bill caps the amount a landlord can charge to one month’s rent.

Evictions based on alleged criminal activity

Tenants will not be able to be evicted based on calls to law enforcement, suspected criminal activity or other alleged nuisance activity.

No-fault just cause evictions

Effective April 1, 2024, landlords will have a harder time evicting tenants under the no-fault just cause policy. The current policy allows landlords to remove a tenant if the landlord or landlord’s family members wants to move in. The new law will require the family to move in within 90 days and live there for at least 12 months.

E-scooters and bikes

Tenants will now be able to charge electric scooters and electric bikes in their apartments as long as the battery meets certain safety standards.

Affordable housing

New law removes barriers on churches, religious organizations and non-profit colleges to build affordable housing on their land.