New coronavirus outbreaks reported at Foster Farms poultry processing plants in Central Valley

The Foster Farms processing plant in Livingston, California, is seen in 2013. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Foster Farms, one of the West Coast’s largest producers of poultry, is facing scrutiny for new clusters of coronavirus infections at its facilities in California’s Central Valley, which follow a deadly, months-long outbreak this year.

California-based Foster Farms reported that at least 193 people at its Cherry Avenue plant in Fresno tested positive for the coronavirus over a recent two-week period, along with 12 people at another Fresno plant. And a union official said at least 37 workers at the company’s Livingston complex in Merced County have tested positive since Nov. 30.

About 1,000 people work at the Cherry Avenue facility, meaning that about 20% of that plant’s workers tested positive, the company said. The plant was closed last weekend for deep cleaning and reopened this week.

The disclosures come after a long-lasting coronavirus outbreak at the Livingston facility over the summer left nine workers dead. Union officials allege the company isn’t meeting its obligation to share information about the current Livingston outbreak.

