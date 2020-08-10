New coronavirus testing site to open near pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro along U.S.-Mexico border

Pedestrians walk out of the United States Port of Entry after coming from Mexico in San Ysidro on March 20, 2020. (SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Later this week, a COVID-19 testing site will open up just outside a pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro, where tens of thousands of people enter the United States from Mexico every day.

The PedEast testing location is thought to be the closest to the U.S.-Mexico border in any state, and is the result, the county says, of a data-driven, community-led strategy that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 in South Bay communities.

Officials have long known that the pandemic has disproportionately affected the South County region, where cases continue to climb. Factors that contribute to these increases include long-standing disparities in access to health care, a large population of essential workers and a lack of affordable housing.

Proximity to the border also plays a role, county officials said.

