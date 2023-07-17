New data released at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam on Monday indicates that California has more Alzheimer’s patients than any other state.

The numbers were found through the first-ever estimates of Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence at the county level, with data being collected from all 3,142 United States counties.

According to the AAIC, one of the highest prevalence rates in the country lies in Imperial County, with a rate of 15 percent.

Los Angeles and Orange counties had prevalence rates as high as 13.2 percent and 11.6 percent respectively.

Overall, the study found that the east and the southeastern parts of the country had the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.