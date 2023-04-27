A new feature on the California Lottery website puts your lucky numbers to the test.
State Lottery officials recently added the “Lucky Numbers” website feature, allowing players to enter their lucky numbers and see how often they have hit the jackpot within the last five years.
By entering the lucky numbers on the website, state lottery players can see how often their lucky numbers have hit the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots.
For those who don’t have any go-to lottery numbers, researchers at USA Mega and Lotto Numbers analyzed which numbers were the most chosen during lottery drawings.
The California numbers are based on 2,327 drawings and the national ones are based on the last 100 drawings. KTLA’s sister station Kron reported.
The analysis was limited to the top five most drawn numbers for the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus.
These are the most drawn numbers from California Lottery’s three draw games.
California Super Lotto
First Five Numbers:
15 – drawn 278 times
6 – drawn 276 times
25 – drawn 271 times
34 – drawn 271 times
13 – drawn 270 times
Mega Millions
First Five Numbers:
7 – drawn 16 times, 16% of drawings and 3.2% of draws
38 – drawn 13 times, 13% of drawings and 2.6% of draws
64 – drawn 12 times, 12% of drawings and 2.4% of draws
3 – drawn 11 times, 11% of drawings and 2.2% of draws
40 – drawn 11 times, 11% of drawings and 2.2% of draws
Mega Ball Number:
24 – drawn 8 times, 8% of drawings
18 – drawn 7 times, 7% of drawings
4 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings
17 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings
1 – drawn 5 times, 5% of drawings
Powerball
First Five Numbers:
39 – drawn 15 times, 15% of drawings, and 3% of draws
37 – drawn 14 times, 14% of drawings, and 2.8% of draws
63 – drawn 14 times, 14% of drawings, and 2.8% of draws
36 – drawn 13 times, 13% of drawings, and 2.6% of draws
61 – drawn 13 times, 13% of drawings, and 2.6% of draws
Powerball Number:
18 – drawn 7 times, 7% of drawings
4 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings
26 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings
5 – drawn 5 times, 5% of drawings
7 – drawn 5 times, 5% of drawings