A new feature on the California Lottery website puts your lucky numbers to the test.

State Lottery officials recently added the “Lucky Numbers” website feature, allowing players to enter their lucky numbers and see how often they have hit the jackpot within the last five years.

By entering the lucky numbers on the website, state lottery players can see how often their lucky numbers have hit the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus jackpots.

For those who don’t have any go-to lottery numbers, researchers at USA Mega and Lotto Numbers analyzed which numbers were the most chosen during lottery drawings.

The California numbers are based on 2,327 drawings and the national ones are based on the last 100 drawings. KTLA’s sister station Kron reported.

The analysis was limited to the top five most drawn numbers for the Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus.

These are the most drawn numbers from California Lottery’s three draw games.

California Super Lotto

First Five Numbers:

15 – drawn 278 times

6 – drawn 276 times

25 – drawn 271 times

34 – drawn 271 times

13 – drawn 270 times

Mega Millions

First Five Numbers:

7 – drawn 16 times, 16% of drawings and 3.2% of draws

38 – drawn 13 times, 13% of drawings and 2.6% of draws

64 – drawn 12 times, 12% of drawings and 2.4% of draws

3 – drawn 11 times, 11% of drawings and 2.2% of draws

40 – drawn 11 times, 11% of drawings and 2.2% of draws

Mega Ball Number:

24 – drawn 8 times, 8% of drawings

18 – drawn 7 times, 7% of drawings

4 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings

17 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings

1 – drawn 5 times, 5% of drawings

Powerball

First Five Numbers:

39 – drawn 15 times, 15% of drawings, and 3% of draws

37 – drawn 14 times, 14% of drawings, and 2.8% of draws

63 – drawn 14 times, 14% of drawings, and 2.8% of draws

36 – drawn 13 times, 13% of drawings, and 2.6% of draws

61 – drawn 13 times, 13% of drawings, and 2.6% of draws

Powerball Number:

18 – drawn 7 times, 7% of drawings

4 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings

26 – drawn 6 times, 6% of drawings

5 – drawn 5 times, 5% of drawings

7 – drawn 5 times, 5% of drawings