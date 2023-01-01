Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues.

In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and many areas of metro L.A., including Hollywood and Beverly Hills, according to the National Weather Service.

Significantly higher totals were reported along California’s Central Coast with San Luis Obispo and Cambria receiving more than 4” of rain. Some mountain areas were drenched by more than 5” of rainfall over 24 hours.

Southern Californians will enjoy a relatively dry New Year’s Day before the next round of rain arrives.

“A weak weather system will increase rain chances from Monday afternoon through Monday night, then a strong Pacific storm system is expected late Wednesday into Thursday with heavy rain and strong winds possible,” NWS said. “Rain will progress from the Central Coast in the evening to Ventura and Los Angeles counties towards midnight. Rain will exit the Central Coast around midnight and LA county slightly after Sunrise Tuesday.”



NWS RAIN REPORTS (24 HOURS)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY COASTAL & METRO:

BEL AIR……………………… 2.31

BEVERLY HILLS………………… 2.29

HOLLYWOOD RESERVOIR…………… 2.00

LONG BEACH…………….. 1.75

LA DOWNTOWN…………….. 1.58

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY:

WOODLAND HILLS……………….. 2.95

PORTER RANCH RAWS…………….. 2.86

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE………….. 2.65

AGOURA HILLS…………………. 2.26

CALABASAS……………………. 2.20

SAN RAFAEL HILLS……………… 2.16

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY:

MORRIS DAM…………………… 3.26

PASADENA…………………….. 2.56

EAST PASADENA………………… 2.47

SANTA CLARITA VALLEY:

NEWHALL……………………… 2.75

CASTAIC……………………… 2.56

VENTURA COUNTY:

VENTURA……………………… 2.41

THOUSAND OAKS………………… 3.10

WESTLAKE VILLAGE……………… 2.54

ORANGE COUNTY:

ANAHEIM HILLS 1.78

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO 1.42