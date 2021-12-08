Newsom announces plan to use $548M in grant funds to create 112 new parks

The Downtown Los Angeles skyline is seen from Elysian Park on March 21, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

California is setting aside $548 million in grant funding to create 112 new parks in communities across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

In a video message posted to the governor’s office Twitter, Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom called the plan a “historic and unprecedented investment,” and said it’s part of the state’s Outdoors for All Initiative, which aims to increase access to the state parks system.

“We’re doubling down on equitable access to the outdoors and elevating nature as a crucial public health tool,” Siebel Newsom said in the message. “Californians will have greater park access in their communities through the coming years.”

Siebel Newsom touted the importance of the outdoors and parks as being good for the heart, mind and body, adding that many residents lack access to open spaces.

The plan hopes to “expand parks to help build stronger communities,” the tweet read.

