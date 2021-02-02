Newsom announces special election to fill seat vacated by former Assemblywoman Shirley Weber

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring a special election for the 79th Assembly District on June 8 to fill the seat vacated by newly appointed California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

The primary election for the seat will be held April 6, Newsom’s office announced Tuesday.

The proclamation comes after the election of Joe Biden as president and former U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president began a domino effect leading to Weber’s open seat.

In December, Newsom announced that he would appoint Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the Senate seat Harris vacated after she was elected vice president. He announced he would nominate Weber to succeed Padilla as secretary of State.

