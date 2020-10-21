Newsom appoints CHP’s 1st female leader

This photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley, right poses for a photo with Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray after an announcement of Stanley’s retirement and Ray’s appointment to Commissioner on Oct. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, (California Highway Patrol via AP)

The first Black commissioner in the 91-year history of the California Highway Patrol is retiring.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he will be replaced with the first woman to hold the post, a veteran officer who is also Black.

Commissioner Warren Stanley will retire next month after nearly four decades with the CHP. He’s spent the last 2 1/2 years leading the 11,000 employees in the nation’s fifth-largest law enforcement agency and largest state-run law enforcement agency.

His successor, Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray, will be the first woman and second Black officer to head the patrol.