Newsom requires all of Southern California to close indoor activities at gyms, worship centers, hair salons and malls

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday required 30 counties, including all of Southern California, to close indoor activities at fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services and malls.

In addition, he ordered all counties to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertaining centers, museums, zoos and cardrooms, and ordered all bars shuttered across the state.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases continued to surge statewide and as positivity rates are also on the rise, now up to 7.4% in California.

Newsom has said in the past that he can apply a “dimmer switch” on sectors as coronavirus infections and deaths remain a concern nationwide.

As of Monday, there were 326,187 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, with 7,053 deaths, according to the tracker by the Los Angeles Times.

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,”Newsom said in announcing the sweeping rollbacks.

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:



-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls

Counties impacted:



Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kern

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

