Newsom expected to announce new reopening guidelines for some CA businesses this week

A woman wears a face mask and holds an umbrella while walking under the hot sun in Pacoima, California on July 30, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s governor plans to announce guidelines for reopening some businesses by the end of the week amid positive coronavirus trends in the state’s three most populated counties.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that Orange County was among five counties coming off a state watch list that tracks positive test rates, hospitalizations and other metrics.

San Diego County is already off the list, and Los Angeles County is showing positive signs.

Newsom gave limited details on what the reopening guidelines would look like but said they would include the beauty industry.