Newsom expected to mandate California school employees to get vaccinated or submit to regular coronavirus testing

California school employees must either be vaccinated against COVID or submit to a regular test proving they are not infected with the coronavirus under a pending order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, sources told the Times Tuesday night.

Representatives of the Newsom administration briefly discussed the basic outlines of the plan with educators, according to two sources who said Tuesday that they were not authorized to speak publicly in advance of Newsom’s formal announcement.

Newsom had already announced a similar policy for employees of state agencies and an absolute mandate, with limited religious and medical exceptions, for state healthcare workers.

The governor is scheduled to visit an Alameda County elementary school on Wednesday, where details of the proposal are expected to be unveiled. A spokesperson for Newsom declined to comment Tuesday night on the event or the announcement. The proposal was first reported Tuesday night by Politico.

