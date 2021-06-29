Newsom files lawsuit against CA’s secretary of state to place party preference on recall ballot after filing mistake

California Gov. Gavin Newsom now faces an additional hurdle in his campaign to defeat a recall bid.

In a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans nearly 2 to 1, the Democratic governor’s name may appear on the recall ballot without a party preference, thanks to a paperwork mistake made more than a year ago. The candidates seeking to replace him in the still-unscheduled election will be listed with their stated party preference.

As first reported by Courthouse News, Newsom filed a lawsuit Monday against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber asking the court to require Weber to print Newsom’s party preference on the recall ballots. Weber was confirmed to the post in January after being nominated by Newsom.

In the past, such as in the 2003 recall election targeting then-Gov. Gray Davis, party preference didn’t appear on the ballot next to the names of California elected officials targeted in recall elections. But a 2019 law signed by Newsom changed that.

