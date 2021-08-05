Newsom may blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,’ court rules

California Gov. Gavin Newsom fields questions after a rally where he signed the California Comeback Plan relief bill Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A Sacramento judge refused Thursday to block Gov. Gavin Newsom from telling voters that the Sept. 14 recall election was organized by “Republicans and Trump supporters.”

In a final ruling, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl said Newsom’s proposed statement for the voter information handbook did not violate election law. She came to the same conclusion in an earlier, tentative decision prior to a hearing.

“The Court finds there is nothing false or misleading about describing the recall effort’s leaders as Trump supporters,” Earl wrote.

Recall leaders charged in a lawsuit that Newsom was lying in his ballot statement because not all recall supporters and candidates vying to replace Newsom were Republicans.

