Newsom says COVID-19 vaccine could be available to all Californians by early May

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference after touring Barron Park Elementary School on March 2, 2021 ,in Palo Alto, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While California’s supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains strained for now, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he believes the state could make the shots available to everyone by early May.

“We’re anticipating within 5½ weeks where we can eliminate all of the tiering, so to speak, and make available vaccines to everybody across the spectrum because supply will exponentially increase,” Newsom said during a briefing in the Bay Area.

The governor didn’t elaborate on the timeline, but it dovetails with previous federal guidance as to the expected availability of, and access to, the vaccine.

President Biden said last week that restrictions on who could make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment would be lifted nationwide by May 1, as supply is expected to be sufficient to meet demand.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.