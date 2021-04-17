Newsom signs bill requiring hotels, other companies to rehire laid-off workers when jobs are available

Carlos Barrera, who worked in valet parking for 40 years at the Chateau Marmont, writes messages on the window of his car in support of workers who lost their jobs at the Chateau Marmont as they form a caravan to travel from the L.A. area to Sacramento to protest in favor of a bill that would protect their jobs. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday requiring hotel, event center, airport hospitality and janitorial employers to first rehire workers laid off during the pandemic when jobs become available, a move that comes after the governor vetoed a more expansive labor-backed bill last year.

Senate Bill 93 takes effect immediately after quickly making its way through the Legislature this week as a budget trailer bill.

“As we progress toward fully reopening our economy, it is important we maintain our focus on equity,” Newsom said in a statement. “SB 93 keeps us moving in the right direction by assuring hospitality and other workers displaced by the pandemic are prioritized to return to their workplace.”

SB 93 requires employers in hospitality and business services industries to offer new positions for similar work to employees laid off during the pandemic within five days of creating a position. The employee has to have been employed for more than six months in the 12 months preceding January 1, 2020, and have been laid off for nondisciplinary reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.