Newsom signs bill to ban sales of most flavored tobacco in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products in the state starting Jan. 1.

The California Senate voted 34-0 on Friday to send the bill to Newsom’s desk.

In a tweet, the governor thanked the bill’s author, state Sen. Jerry Hill of San Mateo, “and all the doctors, dentists, and public health advocates who persevered to make this happen.”

The law makes it a crime to sell — but not possess — tobacco products with flavors such as fruit, chocolate, candy, desserts, alcoholic beverages or menthol.

Retailers could be fined up to $250.

The bill is aimed at preventing children from smoking.

It’s illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. But advocates say the products are still too easy for teens to get.

Critics, such as e-cigarette producers, argue that their products help wean smokers from cigarettes and a ban would harm merchants.

Supporters say flavored tobacco is a gateway designed to hook youngsters.

The ban was applauded by a coalition of anti-tobacco groups, including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and American Lung Association.

“We are in the midst of an e-cigarette epidemic, where 81% of youth who have used e-cigarettes start with a flavored product,” Erica Costa, the American Lung Association advocacy director for California, said in a statement. “This critical piece of legislation is the necessary step we need to protect youth from predatory tobacco companies.”

