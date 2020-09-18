Newsom signs law making income tax credits available to more immigrants

In this Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville, Calif. (Carin Dorghalli/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law giving tax breaks to more immigrants.

In June, California expanded its earned income tax credit to apply to immigrants who have jobs and pay taxes but don’t have a Social Security number. But the credit only applied to immigrants who had a child under 6.

The law Newsom signed Friday eliminates that requirement, making the tax credit available to more people.

It’s one of several laws California has enacted in recent years to offer more government services to people living in the country illegally.

Newsom said the law will help stimulate the economy.