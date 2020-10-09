Newsom tests negative for coronavirus after member of office staff tests positive

In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie’s restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested negative for the coronavirus. The governor’s office said Newsom was tested on Wednesday after someone in the governor’s office tested positive.

The staff member who tested positive had not interacted with Newsom or anyone else who often sees the governor.

The governor’s office said Newsom took the test out of “an abundance of caution.”

Newsom said Wednesday that he has been tested many times and has always been negative.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.

The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

Officials have not identified the workers.

California has reported more than 834,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,300 deaths.