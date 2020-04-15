Newsom executive order extends EDD call center hours to meet soaring demand amid record unemployment levels in California

Breaking news update: As unemployment reaches record levels in California, Gov. Gavin Newson on Wednesday has signed an executive order to extend the hours of the Employment Development Department’s call center to meet the demand.

The new hours, seven days a week, will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Newsom said. They start Monday.

In the past four weeks. 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment, according to the governor.

Original story: Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide the latest update on California’s response to the COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday, one day after outlining a framework to relax statewide stay-at-home rules.

The daily coronavirus briefing is slated to begin at noon and will be carried live.

Newsom’s plan to loosen restrictions and reopen the economy includes six key indicators that must be met by state and local health agencies in order to ease the current restrictions.

The criteria includes: ramped up testing, tracking, tracing and isolating; maintaining protections for seniors and other vulnerable populations; ensuring hospitals have enough capacity to deal with possible surges, as well as enough personal protective equipment; and enacting physical distancing guidelines that will likely lead to floor plans being re-drawn for businesses, schools, and public and private facilities.

But even once that happens — and no possible timeline was given — Newson cautioned people not to expect a return to normalcy.

“Normal it will not be, at least until we have herd immunity and we have a vaccine,” he said.

Instead, people can expect preventative measures like temperature checks and wearing masks in public to be common. Distance learning and teleworking will also be more prevalent.

Large gatherings like sporting events and concerts aren’t likely to happen anytime in the near future, according to the governor.

Newsom announced his plans as the state reported its highest single-day death toll from the virus, 71. That brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 758.

California has confirmed 23,338 cases, with 3,124 people currently hospitalized and 1,177 in intensive care.

But the governor did express some optimism on Tuesday, saying the state’s curve “has bent” because of people continuing to stay in their homes and practice social distancing.

Newsom also offered assurance that those rules won’t be in effect forever.

“This can’t be a permanent state,” he said. “It will not be a permanent state.”