Newsom to launch initiative to help older Californians stay connected during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to announce a new initiative aimed at helping California seniors stay connected as residents throughout the state are ordered to stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Details about the initiative will be announced during the governor’s daily briefing on California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a news release from Newsom’s office stated. The briefing is set for noon.

As of the latest figures released Monday, the state has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 135 deaths reported, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Like other states across the U.S., California has enacted strict physical distancing rules to try and thwart the virus’ spread, an effort that officials hope will prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with a crush of patients.

COVID-19 is expected to create peak demand on the Golden State’s health care resources on April 26, when 1,564 intensive care beds will be needed, according to a forecast from researchers at the University of Washington’s medical school.

That’s around the same time the forecast projected 100 deaths per day in California.

But the state’s own “very dynamic” modeling indicates the surge will happen in the second half of May, Newsom said Monday.

To prepare, California is working to increase hospital bed capacity by 50,000, according to the governor.

The state is also working to bolster the health care work force with retired medical professionals as well as students who are near graduation. More details can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/healthcorps/.