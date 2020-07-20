Newsom to provide update on California’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is set to hold a news conference with the latest information about California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, the Golden State had 384,692 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, averaging 9,127 new infections for the past seven days, according to a news release from the California Department of Public Health.

The state also reported 90 coronavirus-related fatalities, sending the death toll to 7,685.

Approximately 6,900 patients are hospitalized with the respiratory illness, including more than 1,900 being treated in intensive care units, public health officials said.

With the number of cases and hospitalizations rising in the state, Newsom last week imposed sweeping new measures on counties that have been on California’s watch list for at least three consecutive days. That included mandating restrictions on indoor operations of various sectors, such as restaurants, houses of worship, gyms, and hair and nail services.

Dozens of counties were impacted by the state’s order, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Newsom’s latest news briefing is scheduled to start at noon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.