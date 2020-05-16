Newsom urges California tribal casinos to reconsider opening, citing coronavirus

A man sanitizes a table at the Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon in a photo posted to the casino’s Facebook page on May 7, 2020.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday appealed to a group of Native American tribes to reconsider plans to reopen their casinos in the coming days, warning that the coronavirus pandemic poses a continuing threat to public health.

Although many tribal casinos that closed in March because of the virus remain closed at least through the end of this month, three casinos in San Diego County have notified customers that they are reopening in the next week.

The Viejas Casino & Resort is scheduled to open Monday, the Sycuan Casino Resort is set to open its doors on May 20 and Valley View Casino will welcome customers starting May 22, according to messages on their websites.

In a letter to tribal leaders, Newsom reminded them that more than 75,000 Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 in 54 of the state’s 58 counties and the numbers are increasing.

