No California adult should be denied COVID booster, state officials say

No fully vaccinated adult should be denied a COVID-19 booster shot, the California Department of Public Health says.

The move comes as health authorities are trying to increase the number of Californians getting the booster shots, fearing that slow early demand could increase the chances of another winter coronavirus wave.

“Do not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster,” Dr. Tómas Aragón, the state health officer and public health director, wrote in a letter. Booster patients must be adults, and at least two months must have passed since receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months since getting the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination series.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said for weeks that any adult who has received any of the three vaccines should get a booster shot if they live or work in settings that put them at increased risk for exposure to the coronavirus, such as hospitals, schools, grocery stores, factories, farms, jails, the Postal Service and public transit.

