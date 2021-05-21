California on track for June 15 statewide reopening, and here’s what to expect

Guests walk through metal detectors and have their bags checked during the reopening of The Hollywood Bowl with a concert for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers at Hollywood Bowl on May 15, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

California officials on Friday announced the state is on track for a wide reopening on June 15, laying out what changes Californians can expect when the date comes, including new requirements for indoor large events.

“We’re at a point where we can actually move beyond saying we expect to open on June 15, to confirming that we’re opening up June 15,” senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Dee Dee Myers, said in a media briefing.

The statewide changes don’t mean that local public health jurisdictions can’t put in stricter guidance based on their conditions, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

The state has been using a four-tier, color-coded blueprint to guide reopenings for months. While no counties remain in the most-restrictive purple tier for widespread coronavirus transmission, 10 counties remain in the red tier for substantial virus spread.

As for state-mandated restrictions, the limits on capacity, physical distancing, restrictions around eating and drinking will all “go away,” Myers said.

Here’s what will change after June 15, according to state officials:

California will no longer have capacity limitations.

There will no longer be physical distancing restrictions for attendees, customers and guests.

The state will implement the CDC’s masking plan, which considers vaccinations.

The state will align with with the CDC’s recommendations on travel. That includes restrictions and prohibitions on travelers coming from countries that have severe outbreaks may have some coming into the country and we will follow those according to the CDC. But there will not be quarantine and isolation requirements for travel within the country.

At outdoor events with over 10,000 participants, the state is recommending verification of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. Or, if the person is neither vaccinated nor tested, venues can give them the option to attend but with a mask required.

At an indoor venues with more than 5,000 guest, the state is now requiring, not just recommending, verification of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

Ghaly stressed that the state won’t require “vaccine passports.”

Officials said they would release specifics on how vaccine verification at events would work, including a type of “self-attestation.”

Ghaly said that with the economy reopening widely, there is some concern about increased transmission, but it’s not expected to be significant.

“We’ll see likely some increase in transmission, but because of the level of protection broadly across the state, we don’t think that transmission will have significant impact on our hospital delivery,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly said the state will continue to track important metrics, even with the reopening blueprint shelved.

“I do think that if we see a small increase in cases, that it’s going to cause people to decide to maybe not go out as frequently, maybe not go to the large random mixing places,” Ghaly said.

Even with the continued progress statewide and a large reopening on the horizon, officials said there’s still work to be done, especially with vaccinating younger Californians.

“We have a lot of work to make sure that we can deliver on a vision for our K- 12 schools, that in the fall we set them up to meet 100% in-person” Ghaly said.