An earthquake that struck the Easter Island region of the Pacific Ocean Tuesday will not produce tsunami that will reach the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning posted to Twitter confirmed that a tsunami is not expected to hit the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska.

It follows a 6.6 magnitude earthquake first reported near Easter Island at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time. According to the USGS, the earthquake was at a depth of around six miles.