NorCal church offering religious exemption letters to those who don’t want COVID vaccination

Destiny Christian Church in Rocklin is seen in July 2020. (KTXL)

A year after defying statewide health orders by continuing to hold indoor services, a Sacramento-area megachurch pastor is offering religious exemption letters to those who don’t want a COVID-19 vaccination.

Related Content NorCal church says it will defy Newsom’s order limiting services during pandemic

“The vaccine poses a morally compromising situation for many people of faith,” Greg Fairrington of Destiny Christian Church said in a written statement to The Times. “The religious exemptions we are issuing speak to that, honor that, and affirm that.”

In videos posted on social media, Fairrington said he feared that hospital, government and education workers are “going to lose their jobs because of a mandate.”

His posts about religious exemption letters have been viewed thousands of times. Destiny Christian draws more than 10,000 people between its online services and its Rocklin location.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.