NorCal deputy plays Taylor Swift song in effort to avoid on-camera confrontation with protesters

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 13, 2019. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s bad blood between an Alameda County sheriff’s sergeant and protesters after he used a Taylor Swift song in an apparent effort to avoid an on-camera confrontation earlier this week.

Authorities say an investigation has been launched into Tuesday’s encounter between Sgt. David Shelby and members of the Anti Police-Terror Project, an organization that seeks police reform.

During the incident, Shelby — who was being filmed by protesters on the courthouse steps in Oakland — pulls out his cellphone and begins playing music while arguing with James Burch, the policy director for the Anti Police-Terror Project.

The move was seemingly to prevent video of the encounter from being shared on social media, which restricts content that contains copyrighted music.

