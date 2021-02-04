NorCal father, stepmother arrested in death of 11-year-old boy who was tortured, poisoned: Police

The Placerville Police Department has announced the arrests of 11-year-old Roman Lopez’s father and stepmother in connection to his death in January 2020, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported Thursday.

Jordan Piper, Lopez’s 36-year-old father, has been charged with failure to provide for a child along with child abuse and torture, authorities said. Lindsay Piper, the boy’s 38-year-old stepmother, was charged with poisoning, child abuse and torture.

Both were arrested Wednesday night without incident in Calaveras County, where they had since moved.

“We have evidence that proves each of the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt that they were arrested for,” Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said.

In January 2020, Lopez was found dead in the basement of his father’s home hours after he was reported missing.

On Thursday, police finally revealed exactly where his body was later discovered.

“After an initial search of the home was unsuccessful, a second, more extensive search of the home was launched. Placerville police investigators then located Roman’s deceased body inside a storage bin inside the basement of the home,” Wren said.

However, Wren and El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson said they can not reveal all of what they believe happened.

“This case, unfortunately, there is a component of this that to this day we’re confident in saying we will never actually know, to an ability to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the answers to certain parts of it,” Pierson said.

Kristin Jabs-Ellenburg, a family spokesperson, said Lopez’s mother never gave up hope that justice would be served.

“They’re relieved; I mean, that might be an understatement, honestly, like relieved,” she said. “It all paid off.”

Seven additional children ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old also lived at the home at the time of the boy’s death.

Police would not comment on if they suffered abuse as well, but told KTXL that child protective services has been involved with their cases.

“Three of the youngest children were returned back to their biological family, and CPS is involved in the case regarding the other children,” Wren said.