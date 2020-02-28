NorCal health officials search for others exposed to coronavirus patient

A view of UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 27, 2020, in Sacramento. A Solano County resident who is the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus COVID-19 that was “community acquired” has been held in isolation while undergoing treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center for the past week. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Health officials in Northern California are searching for people who might have come in contact with a woman who is believed to be country’s first novel coronavirus patient who did not recently travel outside the country or come in contact with someone who did.

Authorities said her case might indicate that the virus is already spreading within the local community, a significant leap, making it essential that they quickly find anyone who might have been exposed to her.

The Solano County woman was hospitalized more than a week ago but was not tested for several days because she did not fit screening criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include both symptoms of the virus and either a recent history of travel to China or close contact with another coronavirus patient.

In response, Solano County declared a local emergency Thursday because of the virus.

