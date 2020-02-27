NorCal coronavirus patient may have 1st U.S. case of unknown origin

People wear surgical masks as they walk along Grant Avenue in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Feb. 26, 2020. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

A Solano County resident receiving treatment in Sacramento County may be the first case of “person-to-person transmission” of the novel coronavirus in someone with no contact with an infected individual, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The person’s location in California was confirmed in a statement from the California Department of Public Health.

The CDC reported the case Wednesday night. It is a person in California who had no known travel to a country where a virus outbreak has been taking place, or connection to a known patient.

The risk to the general public is low, the state health department stressed, describing California’s health care system as strong.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump announced that Vice President Mike Pence would lead the White House’s efforts on the disease.

Trump said the country is “very, very ready” for the potential threat.

All of the 60 other cases in the U.S. had traveled from abroad or had been in close contact with those who traveled. Health officials have been on high alert for what they call community spread.

Earlier U.S. cases included 14 in people who traveled back from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from where the ship was docked in Japan.

The outbreak, which began in China, has infected tends of thousands of people in more than three dozen countries, with the vast majority in mainland China.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

