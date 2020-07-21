NorCal restaurant spurs uproar, risks being closed down for defying coronavirus orders

A Northern California restaurant has caused an uproar by dismissing county orders to practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

The sign in front of the Apple Bistro in Placerville warns that social distancing is not practiced and that “oxygen deprivation” masks and “dirty germ spreader” gloves are not worn. The policy comes with a clear message: “This may not be for you.”

The El Dorado County restaurant’s decision has stirred debate among longtime customers — both those who defend the business and others who have denounced their allegiance — on the restaurant’s Yelp page, which now includes an “unusual activity alert” label as the page has been flooded by posts with the recent news. Some claimed that they were denied service for wearing a mask, an allegation that the restaurant has denied.

“We don’t discriminate against anybody with masks. We give people a choice,” a female employee who did not identify herself said over the phone before hanging up. The restaurant did not respond to further inquiry via email, and attempts to reconnect by phone were met with a full voicemail inbox.

