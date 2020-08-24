NorCal woman’s remains found buried in yard nearly 15 years after her murder

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the remains of Christie Wilson, who had been missing since October 2005, have been identified, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Christie Wilson is seen in a photo obtained by KTLA sister station KTXL.

Wilson, 27, was last seen in the parking lot of the Thunder Valley Casino northeast of Sacramento. Wilson had been gambling with Mario Flavio Garcia at the casino.

Garcia was arrested after detectives found hair and blood spots with Wilson’s DNA in his car. He was convicted in 2007.

Last week investigators returned to Garcia’s former home in Auburn. Officials say her remains were found buried in the yard.

Dental records confirmed them to be Wilson’s.

Garcia maintained his innocence in an interview with KTXL as he was awaiting sentencing. He was sentenced to 59 years in prison.