Northern California restaurants defying stay-at-home orders risk losing licenses, officials warn

Jeremiah Pino and Lydia Perez, with server Aimee Roux, have their first night out in weeks May 5 at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Earlier this week, Yuba and Sutter counties in Northern California defied Gov. Gavin Newsom and issued local orders to allow some businesses to reopen with strict regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

But now, California officials are warning that reopened businesses risk losing their license to operate if they continue to violate the state’s stay-at-home order.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited multiple locations in Yuba and Sutter counties this week and warned restaurants that they could lose their state license to serve alcohol if they don’t close down their dining rooms.

The counties have a combined population of 171,000, with nearly half of them living in the twin cities of Marysville and Yuba City, which sit on either side of the Feather River and are about 40 miles north of Sacramento, the state capital.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.