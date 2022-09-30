Gas prices are soaring yet again.

According to AAA, Californians are now paying an average of $6.29/gallon at the pump – roughly $2 more than the national average.

So…beyond driving less or signing up for a rewards program (both of which are great), how can you save money at the pump?

AAA has compiled a list of fuel-saving tips to help stretch your gas mileage, so you don’t have to fuel up so often.

Slow down and drive the speed limit

Aside from it being the law, driving the posted speed limit can help you save money on gas. On highways, AAA reported that the aerodynamic drag, the force an object needs to move through the air at a certain velocity, reduces drastically as a car’s speed increases over 50 mph.

Avoid “Jackrabbiting”

Quickly accelerating as soon as the light turns green may help you temporarily beat the traffic, but it also significantly reduces gas mileage. Testing your acceleration may be fun, but it is costing you extra.

Avoid idling

AAA says prolonging idling is unnecessary and wastes fuel. Unless your car is really old, you no longer need to warm it up…even on a cold winter morning.

“Time” the traffic lights

Try to gauge how long a green, yellow, or red light lasts and adjust your speed accordingly. This technique will help reduce unnecessary braking and acceleration, which can consume more fuel.

Reduce acceleration early

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot office of the gas earlier and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed to save money on gas.

Utilize cruise control

Cruise control helps drivers maintain a constant speed when it’s safe to do so. Driving at a constant velocity means that you save more money on gas.

Limit your use of air conditioning

Turn off the air conditioner and roll down the window. Let Mother Nature be your A/C. Limiting your use of the air conditioner can help save money on gas.

Plan Ahead

Get all of your errands done during one outing, AAA reported. While every hour may seem like rush hour in Los Angeles, try to drive outside high traffic hours such as lunch and late in the evening.

No junk in the trunk

According to AAA, it takes more fuel to transport a heavy car so limit the contents of your trunk and resist the urge to pack a compact car to the brim. The heavier your car, the more fuel it takes to accelerate.

Remove special carriers

If you aren’t using the bike rack, take it off the vehicle. Driving with a rack on your car can result in more fuel consumption.

Buy the cheaper gas

Unless your car manufacturer recommends it, using premium fuel doesn’t add any extra benefits, according to research from AAA. Motorists should consult their owner’s manual to see which gas they should use.