Number of coronavirus cases in California poised to reach 100,000 on Wednesday

The number of coronavirus infections in California is poised to surpass 100,000 Wednesday, marking a milestone that comes as the state is rapidly reopening its economy.

California would be the fourth state to surpass 100,000 confirmed cases. New York leads with more than 300,000 cases. California has recorded more than 3,800 deaths, far fewer than New York, which has 29,000; New Jersey, which has 11,000; or Massachusetts, which has recorded 6,400.

The rising cases don’t necessarily mean outbreaks are spreading. California has dramatically increased testing, which some officials attribute to the rising cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move this week to resume salon services, under a county-by-county approach, adds to a growing list of activities — including in-person shopping and eating at restaurants — that he has permitted at a regional or statewide level over the last month.

