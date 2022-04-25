An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found, KTLA sister station KTXL reports.

Alicia Bryant, 15, was last seen at Motel 6 on 7407 Elsie Avenue in Sacramento on March 22.

Bryant’s family believed her disappearance was related to human trafficking.

The Bryant family talked to local police, posted fliers and reached out to people in the community through social media to help find Bryant after her disappearance.

She was found Sunday.

Empower, a community organization that aided in the search for Bryant announced that she was found on its Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone that helped look for Alicia. The call of action went out and many, many of you responded. That’s the community,” the post reads.

No further details were immediately available.