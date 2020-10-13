Oakland Zoo takes in 2 mountain lion cubs orphaned by NorCal fire

The Oakland Zoo took in two mountain lion cubs who lost their mother in the Zogg Fire in Northern California, officials said Saturday.

The kittens lost their mother and possibly another sibling in the fire, which also injured the now-famous Captain Cal, a male cub rescued by a firefighter last month and taken in by the zoo.

“We also plan to introduce these two lil’ ladies to Captain Cal,” the zoo said in a tweet.

Wildfires have burned more than 4 million acres in California this year, Cal Fire officials said.

The Zogg Fire burning in Shasta and Tehama counties has charred 56,338 acres and resulted in four fatalities. It was 99% contained as of Monday morning.

The wildfires in Northern California have severely impacted wildlife.

While there’s no data on how many animals have died in the destructive blazes, there have been numerous reports of bears and mountain lions suffering burns and lung damage as a result of the fire in recent months.