Observation wheel in San Diego’s Balboa Park wins preliminary approval

A plan to temporarily place a 148-foot-high observation wheel in the middle of San Diego’s Balboa Park has received the support of the city’s park advisory group.

The Balboa Park Committee voted 7-1 Thursday night in favor of the short-term attraction, or what’s being called the Balboa Park Star, with one member abstaining. The vote marks an important first step in erecting the temporary park ride.

“The Park and Recreation Department has identified a number of potential operational impacts that must be contemplated in order to fully appreciate the feasibility of this project,” said Christina Chadwick, the city’s assistant deputy director for the parks department. “Given the committee’s conceptual approval tonight, we will now be moving forward with the goal of getting this installation up and running on a temporary basis.”

First pitched by David and Leslie Cohn of the Cohn Restaurant Group and operator Sky Views of America in October, the Balboa Park Star is intended as a pandemic-friendly activity to help revitalize the heart of the park, which has seen crowds wane amid varying state and county regulations.

