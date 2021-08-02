Off-duty San Diego officer arrested with gun outside bar

This undated file photo shows the San Diego Police Department's uniform patch. (SDPD/Facebook)

An off-duty San Diego police officer was arrested outside a bar over the weekend on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a gun, authorities said.

Police said the man displayed a personal firearm “in a threatening manner” during a disturbance at the bar in the Pacific Beach area on Saturday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Officials did not provide further information about the incident.

Police Chief David Nisleit suspended the officer without pay.

“I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest (extent) and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” the chief said in a statement.

The officer has worked for the San Diego Police Department for nine years, the newspaper said.

