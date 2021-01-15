Officer wounded, suspect dead in Sacramento County shootout

A shootout in Northern California killed a suspect and wounded a police officer Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m. in Carmichael in Sacramento County and the 47-year-old officer was hospitalized after the shooting in unknown condition, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was in surgery Friday night, a Sheriff’s Office source told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

A suspect died at the scene.

Other suspects were being sought, authorities said.

The officer has been with the department for 15 years, KTXL reported.

No other details were immediately released.

