Official: Inmates attacked 6 correctional officers at San Diego-area prison

A sign for the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility is seen in this January 2011 image from Google Maps.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says inmates attacked six correctional officers Sunday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.

A spokesperson says in a release that stab wounds, lacerations and possible broken bones were among the injuries to officers at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

The official says a warning shot ultimately quelled the uproar after commands and less-lethal measures were ignored.

Two inmates were also taken to outside hospitals for treatment, and other inmates were treated at the prison’s medical facility.

Officials are working to determine how many inmates were involved. They could face charges.