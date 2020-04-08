Officials expect coronavirus physical distancing measures to last for months in California

People walk past a painting of Prince Harry wearing a hoodie reading “Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands,” on April 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Even as California sees glimmers of hope amid the coronavirus outbreak, authorities warn that the Golden State won’t be getting back to normal anytime soon.

Officials expect months more of some social distancing policies and warn that lifting the strict rules too early could worsen the health crisis.

The public should realize that coronavirus cases are likely to rise when stay-at-home orders are eased, officials said.

“There will definitely be individuals who will get sick. And because there are individuals who get sick, there will be individuals who die after the order is released, unless we come up with a foolproof immunization, which is highly unlikely,” said Dr. Jeffrey Smith, Santa Clara County executive officer.

Coronavirus cases in California(Los Angeles Times)

Read the full story on LATimes.com.