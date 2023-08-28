Nearly a week after tropical storm Hilary made landfall, rising temperatures across Southern California have prompted excessive heat warnings with temperatures reaching as high as 110 degrees.

California officials and medical professionals are now urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible through the short heat wave, because spending too much time outdoors in extremely hot temperatures can trigger heat-related illnesses.

“Heat exhaustion, some people experience palpitations, headaches, some people will experience nausea and vomiting,” said Dr. John Choi of Loma Linda University Health.

Dr. Choi, who specializes in emergency medicine, says heat exhaustion is a precursor to heat stroke, which can be much more severe. He advises residents who have to be outside to have access to shade, drink fluids and take extra precautions when experiencing feelings of sickness.

“Taking steps to cool yourself down, finding a shady area, going indoors, taking a cold shower,” he suggests.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement ahead of the heat warnings saying:

“On the heels of Tropical Storm Hilary, we are now bracing for a significant heatwave, but as was the case last week, we are making sure we are prepared in advance. I urge Angelenos to take note of the City resources we will have in place to help them stay cool as temperatures may soar into triple digits. We are making sure cooling centers are available citywide, and are ensuring our most vulnerable neighborhoods have safe places to avoid the heat.”

Bass also announced cooling centers will be open for residents that need help getting out of the heat. More information on the cooling centers can be found here.