Oil spill at Chevron refinery in Contra Costa County prompts public health warning

Contra Costa County authorities issued a public health advisory Tuesday afternoon after a Chevron refinery in Richmond began spilling a petroleum product into the San Francisco Bay.

Tyler Kruzich, a spokesman for Chevron, said refinery employees first noticed a sheen in the water about 3 p.m. The company immediately started working to contain the leak and notified the various state and federal agencies that respond to oil spills, he said.

A spill report from the state’s Office of Emergency Services said a refinery pipeline was leaking roughly five gallons per minute of an oil and gasoline mixture into the bay. The report, which was generated at 4 p.m., said about 100 gallons had been spilled.

Footage from the Bay Area ABC7 helicopter showed an iridescent sheen hugging the coastline and extending into the bay.

There is currently a 5 gallon per min.leak of a petroleum product at the Chevron Richmond Long Wharf.



Chevron&Fire Agency on scene and in process of booming the leak. County HazMat in route. There is a Public Health Advisory In effect for Richmond, San Pablo and N. Richmond pic.twitter.com/6HWKocfgLR — John Gioia (@supejohngioia) February 10, 2021