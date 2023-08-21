One day after much of Ventura County was jolted by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the aftershocks of the tremor keep on coming.

Monday, around 4:50 p.m., Ojai was struck by another sizeable earthquake, this one registering at 3.5 magnitude, according to the preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey.

Monday’s quake was located about 3.7 miles southeast of Ojai, at a depth of about 9.5 miles.

The latest aftershock comes a little more than 24 hours after Sunday’s quake, which shook the same area, which was receiving heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary.

That earthquake was felt as far as the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County, and prompted a citywide response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In the hours that followed, more than two-dozen aftershocks were felt, with one reaching a magnitude level around 4.0.

Aftershocks are a regular occurrence following large scale tremors like Sunday’s. They typically happen within a close window of the initial jolt, but can continue for days or weeks after the main slip on the fault.

The earthquake on Sunday caused some property damage and scared many residents who were on edge due to the historic tropical storm conditions, but no serious injuries were reported.

Monday’s quake was felt for miles beyond its epicenter, according to the USGS report. Most people who reported shaking described the quake’s intensity as “weak” or “light.”

Hundreds of earthquakes are recorded in California each year. Many are extremely minor, however, dozens measure over 3.0 magnitude.

According to the California Department of Conservation, the strongest quake ever recorded in the Golden State measured 7.9 magnitude and struck Fort Tejon on Jan. 9, 1857.